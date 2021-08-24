Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
ASOS DESIGN
Lolly Mary Jane Ballet Flats
$26.00
$19.50
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Shoes by ASOS DESIGN
Need a few alternatives?
EMU Australia
Lava Myna Slippers
BUY
$70.00
Anthropologie
Dr. Martens
Black 1461 Mono Derbys
BUY
$120.00
SSENSE
thewhiteribbon
Pearl Ivory Leather Ballet Flats With Satin Ribbons
BUY
$145.00
Etsy
H&M
Suede Ballet Flats
BUY
$59.99
H&M
More from ASOS DESIGN
ASOS DESIGN
Giana Chunky Chelsea Rain Boots
BUY
$28.80
$36.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN
High Rise Stretch Straight-leg Jeans
BUY
$30.60
$51.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN
Bridget Jacquard Puff Sleeve Wedding Dress With Cut Out
BUY
£120.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN
Mini Bandeau Shirred Dress With Pep Hem
BUY
£25.00
ASOS
More from Flats
EMU Australia
Lava Myna Slippers
BUY
$70.00
Anthropologie
Dr. Martens
Black 1461 Mono Derbys
BUY
$120.00
SSENSE
thewhiteribbon
Pearl Ivory Leather Ballet Flats With Satin Ribbons
BUY
$145.00
Etsy
H&M
Suede Ballet Flats
BUY
$59.99
H&M
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted