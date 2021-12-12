Lollia

Lollia In Love Bubble Bath

$40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Neiman Marcus

A modern interpretation of a sheer romantic floral with delicate infusions of apple blossom kissed sweetly by Jasmine, floating upon the breath of the truest Living Rose. Blended with moisturizing olive fruit and Avocado oils and vitamin E. A luxuriously rich and beautifully perfumed bubble bath formulated for lots of full, fluffy, fragrant foaming with chattering bubbles. A delicate, classic silhouette, Italian glass bottle with a modern aesthetic, topped with the symbolic key to the beloved's heart, a reminder of what it truly means to be In Love.