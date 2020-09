CHITÈ MILANO

Lolita Royal Blue Set

£95.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Mia

Soft satin bra & thong set WHY WE LOVE IT PRODUCT DETAILS SIZING & FIT BRA SIZING XS- UK: 32A,32B; US: 32A,32B; FR: 85A,85B; EU: 70A,70B; IT: 1A,1B S- UK: 32C,34A,34B,34C; US: 32C,34A,34B,34C; FR: 90A,90B,90C EU: 75A,75B,75C; IT: 2A,2B,2C M- UK: 36A,36B,36C; US: 36A,36B,36C; FR: 95A,95B,95C EU: 80A,80B,80C; IT: 3A,3B,3C L- UK: 38A,38B,38; US: 38A,38B,38C FR: 100A,100B,100C EU: 85A,85B,85C; IT: 4A,4B,4C BOTTOM SIZING XS- UK: 8; US 2-4; FR: 36; EU:34; IT:38 S - UK: 10; US 4-6; FR: 38; EU:36; IT: 40 M- UK: 12; US 8-10; FR: 40; EU:38; IT:42 L - UK; 14; US 10-12; FR: 42; EU: 40; IT:44 CARE INSTRUCTIONS Delicate hand wash SHIPPING & RETURNS Shipping times: Italy - 2 business days, EU - 4/6 business days, US - 2/3 business days This item is returnable for a full refund within 14 days from the date that the order was delivered to you.