The palette everyone's been asking for is finally here! Lolita Eyeshadow Palette is inspired by our record-breaking, bestselling shade that works on truly everyone. It features 8 high-pigment, blendable matte shades inspired by Lolita’s rosy tones, and of course, it wouldn’t be complete without our original “Lolita” eyeshadow, which sold out in just a few hours when it debuted as a single shade.
The Lolita Capsule Collection is a full collection devoted to our most beloved shade of all time. Top-selling “Lolita” lipstick became an instant favorite for its beautiful balance of undertones, making it a universal neutral that looks uniquely flattering on any complexion. Now, we created a collection with 3 all-new products devoted to this iconic chestnut rose shade, for even more ways to wear "Lolita!"
Vegan & Cruelty-Free