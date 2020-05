Dodo Bar Or

Lolita Crocodile-effect Leather Skirt

$1030.00

Buy Now Review It

At Matches Fashion

Leather is a key material from Dodo Bar Or's elevated ready-to-wear offering, echoed in this green crocodile-effect Lolita skirt. The pared-back A-line shape is complemented with a single back welt pocket and a slit. Accessorise it with a buckled belt for a sophisticated look.