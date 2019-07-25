Dagne Dover

Lola Pouch

Put your best face forward. A versatile, hold-anything pouch, our largest Lola was designed as a makeup pouchette, but looks chic as a clutch too. With an ideal shape and structure to fit full-size brushes, its two open slip pockets feature invisible magnetic closures and easily fit compacts to prevent spilling and breaking while you’re on the move. A smooth lining allows for easy cleaning, making Lola much more than your average pouch. Need a bit more room? Unsnap the zipper tabs to adjust the shape.