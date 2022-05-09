Lola

Personal Water-based Lube

$9.98

Smooth Operator: LOLA Personal Lubricant is water-based and formulated with natural ingredients you can feel good about (i.e. no irritating additives or fragrance). Each bottle contains 1.7 fl oz. Water-Based Formula: Our long-lasting, unscented formula mimics your body’s natural moisture. It’s pH-balanced to support your vaginal health and water-based for a silky smooth glide. One-Click Pump: Easy enough to use with one hand, eliminating any mess or disruption for you. Quality Ingredients: No parabens, glycerin, synthetic flavor, petrochemicals, synthetic colorants, or fragrance here. Meet LOLA: Founded by women with sky-high standards, we make period and sexual wellness products with you in mind. We use natural, high-quality ingredients and make it our mission to partner with nonprofits, donate millions of products, and speak out about the tampon tax and inequities.