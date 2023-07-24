Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
ASOS DESIGN
Lola Faux Pearl Embellished Pointed Ballet Flats
$32.00
$14.40
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Need a few alternatives?
Rothy's
The Petal Square
BUY
$159.00
Rothy's
Porte & Paire
Bow-embellished Satin Ballet Flats
BUY
$250.00
Net-A-Porter
ASOS DESIGN
Lola Faux Pearl Embellished Pointed Ballet Flats
BUY
$14.40
$32.00
ASOS
Reformation
Bethany Ballet Flat
BUY
$268.00
Reformation
More from ASOS DESIGN
ASOS DESIGN
Choker Necklace With Corsage
BUY
$12.50
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN
Eyelet Smock Top With Peplum Hem And Puff Sleeve
BUY
$16.65
$37.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN
Lola Faux Pearl Embellished Pointed Ballet Flats
BUY
$14.40
$32.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN
Straw Tote Bag With Leather Look Handle
BUY
$20.70
$46.00
ASOS
More from Flats
Rothy's
The Petal Square
BUY
$159.00
Rothy's
Porte & Paire
Bow-embellished Satin Ballet Flats
BUY
$250.00
Net-A-Porter
ASOS DESIGN
Lola Faux Pearl Embellished Pointed Ballet Flats
BUY
$14.40
$32.00
ASOS
Reformation
Bethany Ballet Flat
BUY
$268.00
Reformation
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted