Wandler

Lois Leather Hobo

$1040.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Details & Care A sculptural U-shaped silhouette detailed with distinctive pleats defines this spacious hobo crafted in Italy from supple calfskin leather. Two-way top-zip closure Adjustable shoulder strap Interior card slot Leather Made in Italy Designer Handbags Item #6718467 Helpful info: