RBN X Björn Borg

Logo Zipped Track Jacket

£85.00

Description Exclusive This navy RBN x Bjorn Bjorg logo zipped track jacket is cut from polyester and features a front zip fastening, long sleeves with logo striped side panels, concealed zipped cuffs, zipped hip pockets and a slim-fit. Inspired by their native Sweden that beautiful land that currently holds the most Eurovision wins, the non-gender specific capsule collection has been created in conjunction with Robyn's stylist Naomi Itkes. Mija Nideborn Design Director at Björn Borg said: 'The RBN collection really captures what Bjorn Borg is all about – a contemporary fusion of sportswear and fashion. It is Robyn’s creative vision mixed with our brand DNA, a flirt with the street fashion of today.' REF: 13501282 / 8883096