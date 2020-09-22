Valentino Garavani

Logo Vinyl Bucket Hat

£370.00

Buy Now Review It

At Selfridges & Co.

Bucket hats; we love them, and we're convinced that your summer wardrobe wouldn’t be complete without one - which is why this one by Valentino Garavani is a must. It’s made from a waster-resistant vinyl and adorned with a “V” across the body, so it will fall seamlessly into your streetwear ensembles. For staycation days, wear yours with a longline tee and denim cut-off shorts.