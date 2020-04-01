Éliou

Logo Sweater

$150.00 $85.00

Buy Now Review It

At Éliou

You already wear éliou on your ears, wrists, neck and fingers - but the rest of your skin was jealous. We want to be all over you. Introducing the first ever éliou sweatshirt. A white unisex sweatshirt featuring our rainbow logo in a luxe embroidery. Made in USA 70% Cotton / 30% Polyester Intended for an oversized, loose fit Please take one size down for more fitted preferences *If you'd like to exchange your sweater for a different size, please e-mail team@eliou-eliou.com for an exchange form.