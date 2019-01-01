Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Kenzo
Logo Printed Layered Light Jacket
$540.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Luis Avivroma
Wear it with bold accessories and comfortables sneakers, and you'll be cool (but cozy) all day.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Simply Be
Fur Hooded Print Parka Jacket
$80.00
from
Simply Be
BUY
DETAILS
Alpha Industries
Ma-1 W Flight Jacket
$125.00
from
Alpha Industries
BUY
DETAILS
J.Crew
Quilted Boyfriend Fatigue Jacket
$188.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
DETAILS
Coach
Wild Beast Leather Baseball Jacket
$1695.00
from
Coach
BUY
More from Kenzo
DETAILS
Kenzo
Jungle Book Black Floral Sweatshirt
$119.95
from
eBay
BUY
DETAILS
Kenzo
Move Sneaker
$245.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Kenzo
Striped Ruffle Dress
$625.00
$340.20
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Kenzo
Flowerbykenzo
$62.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Outerwear
DETAILS
Maje
Floral Windbreaker
$445.00
$311.50
from
Maje
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Belted Trench Coat
$149.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Sequin Lucky Fringe Cape
$170.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
We Are Leone
Floral-print Silk Crepe De Chine Robe
$540.00
$270.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted