Balenciaga

Logo Print Ribbed Knitted Cardigan

£875.00

Buy Now Review It

At Browns

This blue and black Balenciaga logo print ribbed knit cardigan has been expertly knitted by hand in Italy. Rendered in a lightweight knit, this style has a round neck, long sleeves, ribbed appearance, logo print and button fastening front. This will save you having to tell people who you are wearing. If someone comes up to ask what your cardigan says, you can tell them that the Balenciaga logo print ribbed knit cardigan says 'exceptional style'. Duh. REF: 13339645 / 2450