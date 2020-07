Gucci

Logo-print Coated-canvas Slides

$310.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Gucci updates its slides with a pretty floral print for Resort '19. Crafted in Italy from the brand's signature logo-print coated-canvas, this pair is set on a comfortable rubber sole that's embossed to mimic the appearance of textured-leather. Wear them on your next vacation with anything from dresses to denim shorts.