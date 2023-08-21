Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Skims
Logo Pointelle Long Sleeve T-shirt
$58.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Skims
Need a few alternatives?
Sir
Jacques Mesh Panelled Top
BUY
$240.00
Sir
Skims
Logo Pointelle Long Sleeve T-shirt
BUY
$58.00
Skims
Levi's
Dorsey Western Shirt
BUY
$79.50
Levi's
Everlane
The Silky Cotton Relaxed Shirt
BUY
$88.00
Everlane
More from Skims
Skims
Soft Lounge Long Slip
BUY
$139.00
David Jones
Skims
Logo Pointelle Long Sleeve T-shirt
BUY
$58.00
Skims
Skims
Zip-up Swim Shorts
BUY
$42.00
$68.00
Skims
Skims
Cotton Jersey Dipped Thong
BUY
$34.95
David Jones
More from Tops
MOTHER
The Wingman Tee
BUY
$91.00
$130.00
Bloomingdale's
Me and Em
Silk V-neck Tie Swing Blouse
BUY
$425.00
Me and Em
Staud
Black Kai Tank Top
BUY
$59.00
$130.00
SSENSE
Everlane
The Boxy Oxford
BUY
$88.00
Everlane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted