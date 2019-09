Givenchy

Logo-plaque Platform Leather Mules

£725.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

Inspired by 1970s silhouettes, these Givenchy tan leather mules are an easy option to tap the enduring nostalgia trend. Crafted in Italy with a smoothed tan leather upper, they rest on a beige wooden platform with the iconic interlocked G logo punctuating the mule on a gold-tone metal plaque on each side. Slip them on with a fluid white maxi dress to channel the vintage appeal.