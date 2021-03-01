Charles Jeffrey Loverboy

Logo Intarsia Wool-blend Sweater

£450.00

Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY's black sweater is adorned with an eclectic mix of patterns in yellow highlighting the label’s directional aesthetic. It's crafted from wool-blend knit to a loose fit and hallmarked with a Loverboy intarsia knit at the front, then finished with a ribbed neck, cuffs and hem. Shown here with: Preen By Thornton Bregazzi Toderina ruffled taffeta midi skirt, Maison Margiela 5AC mini leather cross-body bag, Saint Laurent Knotted rope ring and Maison Margiela Tabi split-toe leather boots Product number: 1400902