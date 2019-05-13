Search
Products fromShopHandbagsCross-Body
FEED

Logo Field Messenger Bag

$78.00
At Amazon
Provides 50 school meals. Top handle and adjustable, removable crossbody strap. 18 oz Canvas exterior. Interior Hanging Pocket - 7"L x 7"H. 10.5" H x 12.857" W x 5" D.
Featured in 1 story
Fashion Buyers Dish On The Best New Arrivals
by Emily Ruane