Logo-embossed Moiré Holder And Bottle

$830.00 $415.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion

This black drawstring holder is from Marine Serre's Gold line and comes with a silver metal bottle. It's made in Spain from moiré shell suspended from a detachable chain strap and has the crescent-moon logo on the front. Shown here with: Marine Serre Moonfish Skin-jacquard dress, Balenciaga Buckle multiple-strap leather mules and Jil Sander Logo-engraved chain necklace Product number: 1408424