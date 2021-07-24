United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Logo-embossed Moiré Holder And Bottle
$830.00$415.00
At MatchesFashion
This black drawstring holder is from Marine Serre's Gold line and comes with a silver metal bottle. It's made in Spain from moiré shell suspended from a detachable chain strap and has the crescent-moon logo on the front. Shown here with: Marine Serre Moonfish Skin-jacquard dress, Balenciaga Buckle multiple-strap leather mules and Jil Sander Logo-engraved chain necklace Product number: 1408424