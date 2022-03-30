United States
Ganni x Juicy Couture
Logo Cap
£95.00
Y2K diamantés meet Scandi 2.0 in this deeply nostalgic collection of logo-splashed styles. The early Aughts aesthetic gets the green treatment with our crystal-clad capsule of organic and recycled tracksuits, figure-loving mesh dresses, and caps and tees made from 100% certified organic cotton. Throw on this organic cotton snapback cap with any outfit, featuring signature diamanté rhinestone encrusted logos. Style with collection's matching tracksuits.