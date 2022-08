Prada

Logo Basketball With Nylon Carrier

£620.00

Buy Now Review It

At mytheresa

A soon-to-be cult classic, Prada infiltrates the world of sports with its signature stamp. This logo-debossed basketball comes equipped with a nylon harness carrier for convenient travel. trim: leather, fabric colour of strap: black colour of fastening: silver Made in China comes with a box Designer colour name: Rosso material: rubber