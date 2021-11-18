Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Kelsi Dagger Brooklyn
Logan Over The Knee Boot
$225.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Instantly embolden your look with a dramatic over-the-knee boot crafted from supple suede and racked up on a chunky block heel to heighten the leggy allure.
Need a few alternatives?
Chloé
Betty Logo-embossed Rubber Boots
BUY
£395.00
Net-A-Porter
Legres
46 Shearling-lined Suede Ankle Boots
BUY
£520.00
Net-A-Porter
Madewell
The Toasty Puffer Boot
BUY
$110.60
$158.00
Madewell
Madewell
The Citywalk Lugsole Lace-up Boot In Leather
BUY
$138.60
$198.00
Madewell
More from Kelsi Dagger Brooklyn
Kelsi Dagger Brooklyn
Wash Platform Clogs
BUY
$140.00
Anthropologie
Kelsi Dagger Brooklyn
Jhett Clogs
BUY
$104.99
$150.00
Zappos
More from Boots
Chloé
Betty Logo-embossed Rubber Boots
BUY
£395.00
Net-A-Porter
Legres
46 Shearling-lined Suede Ankle Boots
BUY
£520.00
Net-A-Porter
Madewell
The Toasty Puffer Boot
BUY
$110.60
$158.00
Madewell
Madewell
The Citywalk Lugsole Lace-up Boot In Leather
BUY
$138.60
$198.00
Madewell
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted