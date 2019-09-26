LOFT

Loft Plus Straight Leg Jeans In Dark Rinse Wash

At LOFT

STYLE #483409 Styled with a extra comfortable and contoured higher waistband for an instant smoothing effect – in all the right places! Expertly designed with premium mills to smooth, lift, fit and flatter in all the right places, our denim is so soft and stretchy you’ll never want to take it off. Front zip with button closure. Belt loops. Five-pocket styling. • Straight leg: a classic - this cut has a timeless straight leg and just-right fit • Mid rise • Full length • Zip front with button closure • 11 1/2" rise with 29" inseam Available in: Blue Fabric & Care • 75% Cotton, 23% Polyester, 2% Spandex • Machine Washable • Imported