LOFT

Plus Heart Pull On Midi Skirt

$69.50 $28.80

Buy Now Review It

At LOFT

STYLE #526350 Femme and flattering style is oh so easy with this instantly chic heart-sprinkled midi skirt. Elasticized waist. • Pull-on style • 29" long Available in: Black Fabric & Care • 100% Polyester • Machine Washable • Imported