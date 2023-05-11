Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Furniture
M&S
Loft Garden Corner Sofa Set
£499.00
£374.25
Buy Now
Review It
At M&S
Need a few alternatives?
Dunelm
Montreal 6 Seater Dining Set
BUY
£499.00
Dunelm
Habitat
Beach Bar Gazebo With Stools
BUY
£400.00
Habitat
M&S
Loft Garden Corner Sofa Set
BUY
£374.25
£499.00
M&S
Keen Gardener
Burley Hardwood Bistro Dining Set
BUY
£143.00
Keen Gardener
More from M&S
M&S
Set Of 2 Lois Garden Armchairs
BUY
£111.75
M&S
M&S
Floral V-neck Puff Sleeve Midi Tea Dress
BUY
£45.00
M&S
M&S
1050 Pocket Spring Medium Natural Mattress, Double
BUY
£329.40
£549.00
M&S
M&S
100 Delightful Daffodils & Narcissus
BUY
£25.00
M&S
More from Furniture
Dunelm
Montreal 6 Seater Dining Set
BUY
£499.00
Dunelm
Habitat
Beach Bar Gazebo With Stools
BUY
£400.00
Habitat
M&S
Loft Garden Corner Sofa Set
BUY
£374.25
£499.00
M&S
Keen Gardener
Burley Hardwood Bistro Dining Set
BUY
£143.00
Keen Gardener
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted