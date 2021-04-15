LOFT

Beach Ribbed V-bar One Piece Swimsuit

$89.50

LOFT

STYLE #561639 Introducing our new swim collection! Expertly designed to perfectly fit and flatter with coverage in all the right places, our irresistibly fun and versatile pieces will always make a splash. Items in our Swim Collection can only be exchanged or returned by mail. • Removable soft cups • Adjustable straps • High leg opening • Full coverage Available in: Pink Fabric & Care • 85% Nylon 15% Spandex • Hand Wash, Line Dry • Imported