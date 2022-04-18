LOEWE HOME SCENTS

Tomato Leaves Small Scented Candle, 170g

$85.00

Editors’ Notes In-house perfumer Nuria Cruelles, who developed the scents of LOEWE Home Scents' candles with Jonathan Anderson, says she lights 'Tomato Leaves' whenever she feels full of energy - the smell captures the fresh aroma of green vines just before they burst into color. It's 'potted' in a handmade, glazed terracotta earthenware vessel that's embossed with logo lettering and 'Made in Spain' at the base. - 100% vegetable wax - Cotton wick