Loeffler Randall
Loeffler Randall Natalia Platform Pleated Bow Sandals
$450.00
At Shopbop
Fabric: Textured weave Plisse bow Leather footbed Chunky heel Buckle ankle strap Leather sole with rubber heel cap Imported, China This item cannot be gift-boxed Style #LOEFF41926 Dressed up with a signature bow, these Loeffler Randall sandals are modeled on the label's ever-popular Camellia heels and bring a little lift to the signature style with a platform silhouette.