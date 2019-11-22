SheaMoisture

Loco For Coco All Things Coconut

$14.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Get Loco For Coco with All Things Coconut! Transport yourself to the tropics with coconut from head to toe! Our Coconut & Hibiscus 2-IN-1 Foaming Milk & Body Wash is the perfect travel companion, with a sweet, floral coconut fragrance. After use, smooth ultra-rich Coconut & Hibiscus Body Lotion all over your body concentrating on dull, dry areas. Apply our Coconut & Hibiscus Radiance Mud Mask to clean skin, as the finishing touch to your routine for a spa like experience. To switch up your routine use a cap full our 100% Virgin Coconut Oil Daily Hydration Body Wash for a luxurious spa bath. Seal in the moisture and smooth our 100% Virgin Coconut Oil Daily Hydration Body Lotion all over your skin, can also be used as a massage cream.