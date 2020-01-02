Adam Selman for Savage X Fenty

Locket Down Xtra Vip Box (1x-3x)

$59.95

Buy Now Review It

At Savage x Fenty

This month's limited edition Locket Down Xtra VIP Box by Adam Selman features our locket down bralette, matching garter belt and high leg bikini, sheer thigh high stockings, and FREE collectible phone ring. Bralette; unlined Wireless Foil spandex Powermesh for support Zipper cups with heart lock charm on right side and key charm on left side Zippers can be worn open or closed 92% Polyamide, 8% Elastane Hand wash cold, do not wring, do not tumble dry, line dry Garter belt; hook-and-eye back closure Foil spandex and mesh fabric Rose gold tone heart at center front 88% Nylon, 12% Elastane Hand wash cold, do noyt wring, do not tumble dry, line dry High leg bikini; moderate coverage High-waist Foil spandex with tulle Zipper heart lock charm at front and key charm at back Zipper opens from front to back 92% Polyester, 8% Elastane, 100% Cotton Gusset Hand wash cold, do not wring, do not tumble dry, line dry Thigh high stockings; sheer 20 Denier Made to be clipped to garter 65% Polyamide, 35% Elastane Hand wash cold, do not bleach, hang to dry, do not iron, do not dry clean Phone ring; adheres to any smooth surface 50% Acrylic, 45% Zinc Alloy, 5% Foam Adhesive Model is 5'10'' wearing size 2X Imported