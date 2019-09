Sleek Makeup

Locked Up Super Precise Lip Liner

£4.99

Get the perfect contoured lip with this long-lasting, highly-pigmented lip liner. Locked Up Super Precise Lip Liner has multi-beneficial slanted tip, for precision application and all over colour fill, providing the perfect contoured lip. This long-lasting, highly-pigmented formula delivers intense colour pay off, in just one stroke.