Exclusive.Get intense moisture any time, day or night, with this antioxidant CBD lip balm. Smith & Cult's formula melts on the lips with a buttery feel & contains good-for-you vitamins A & E. Lips feel soft, look shiny & give off an alluring apple scent. It's high time you pampered your pout with extreme hydration.Key Ingredients:Real Hemp-Derived Cannabidiol (CBD) soothes and protects lipsCoconut-derived MCT oil seals in moisture and hydratesApple seed oil, rich in Vitamins A, E, & fatty acids, helps maintain smooth, supple lipsSubtle juicy apple scentVegan & gluten-freeSMITH & CULT products are always cruelty-free, paraben-free & phthalate-freeClaims:100% of participants said this lip balm softened and soothed the lips100% of participants said this balm improves the texture of their lips93.34% of participants said this lip balm moisturized and improved the appearance of dry, chapped lips96.67% of participants said this product helped achieve healthy looking, supple lips100% of participants said their lips felt calm and soothed after applying this balm*In self-assessments of 30 individuals using the product once