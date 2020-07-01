CalExotics

Lock-n-play Remote Panty Teaser Vibe

Perfectly curved to nestle agasint sweet spots when tucked into a favorite pair of panties, the Panty Teaser features twelve incredible vibe modes, a delicately textured silicone surface and a long range remote guaranteed to inspire sexual creativity. Designed for maximum sweet spot contact, the Teaser's silky shape naturally targets sensitive the clitoris and sensitive surrounding areas. Far from an average panty vibe, the Teaser features two magnetic silicone wings that secure it inside chosen underthings. A magnetic panel at the connects with the wings, keeping the vibe from slipping and sliding around during wear. Twelve blissful functions of vibration pulse and gyrate at the touch of a lightweight wireless remote. A single XO button cycles through vibration possibility- take control of the remote, or pass it off to a playmate, approximately 32.75 feet (10m) of range makes for lots of play options. Both remote and vibe are fully USB rechargeable via an included remote. A 90 minute charge provides up to 80 minutes of play. In hypoallergenic silicone along with ABS plastic, the Remote Panty Teaser cleans easily using warm soapy water or a good toy care fluid/foam. Compatible with any great quality water based lubricant, avoid contact with silicone lubes and other silicone toys/products. The vibe may be used in water, but the remote should be kept on dry land. Please be gentle with the retrieval cord, as it also functions as the remote sensor.