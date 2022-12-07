L'Occitane

Ultra Rich Body Cream

$49.00

Buy Now Review It

Description Made with 95% natural-origin ingredients, is now vegan with a scent designed for sensitive skin and the whole family. We revamped the perfume base to the creamy yet fresh aroma of jasmine and ylang-ylang for a truly universal body cream. Benefits Nourishes and protects dry skin leaving it soft, supple, and comfortable. Rapidly absorbed into the skin. Suggested Use After showering or bathing, apply all over body whenever skin feels tight or dry. Warm a small amount into your hands. Massage using circular motions.