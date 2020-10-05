L'Occitane

Hand Cream Classics Trio Gift Set

$29.00

Product Description A trio of fast-absorbing creams help lock moisture into the skin for soft and delicately fragranced hands. Iconic Shea Butter, luxurious Lavender, and mouthwatering Almond Delicious to help nourish and protect hands anytime, anywhere. This set includes: 1x L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream (net wt. 1 oz.), 1x L'Occitane Lavender Hand Cream (net wt. 1 oz.), and 1x L'Occitane Almond Delicious Hands (net wt. 1 oz.). Brand Story L'Occitane captures the true "Art de vivre" of Provence, offering a sensorial immersion in the natural beauty and lifestyle of the South of France.