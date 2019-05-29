Our S.E.A. JEANS are crafted to the highest possible ethical and environmental standards. The denim for this pair comes from the Candiani mill in Milan, Italy. They were cut, sewn and washed at Saitex in Vietnam, the leading sustainable denim factory on the planet.
Selvedge denim is made in small batches on vintage looms, resulting in subtle variations in the weave. This pair has a light rinse.
We guarantee S.E.A. JEANS for life - if they bust or wear out, we'll repair or replace them for free.
When your S.E.A. JEANS are ready to retire, send them back to us and we’ll up-cycle them so they can live on as something useful, like housing insulation.