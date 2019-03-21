Urban Decay

Lo-fi Lip Mousse In Amplify

Ready for modern matte lip color that’s as chill as an afternoon record-shopping sesh? Whipped to airy perfection, Lo-Fi Lip Mousse is a weightless, buildable, waterproof lip color. Lo-Fi provides high-impact color with a velvety soft finish that feels like you’re wearing nothing. The plush matte texture is very of-the-moment, and the application is effortless. We’re dropping a megamix of eight all-new shades ranging from cashmere-soft baby pink to plum purple and attention-grabbing bright orange. We’re really falling for Amplify, a truly intense red with autumnal vibes that flatters virtually every skin tone. Loaded with pigment, Lo-Fi’s budge-proof, buildable formula lets you control the color and keep it where you want—from sheer to full coverage. Feeling low-key? Pat on the mousse with your fingertips for that ‘barely there’ effect. Wanna go bold? Create definition with the pop-out applicator. How about soft and sexy? Apply it intensely at the center of the lip, fading it out toward the edges like a blooming flower. Any way you choose to apply, Lo-Fi leaves lips soft, smooth and stained with color. This shimmering purple compact slides into a handbag pocket, but still fits in your slimmest clutch for after hours. Urban Decay is 100% cruelty-free. Urban Decay is beauty with an edge™. 3.5 g POIDS NET/NET WT. 0.12 oz