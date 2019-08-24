Search
Lo-Fi's formula is bouncy, but firm, so you can use your finger or a brush to sweep it over your lips.
The shades lasts through two glasses of wine and a plate of tapas.

The color is matte, bright, and as long as I'm not eating a greasy pizza, the shade lasts through two glasses of wine and a plate of tapas. It doesn't dry me out and, in fact, the longer you wear it, the more it dissolves to a flattering stain as opposed to patches of crusty color. And while it doesn't rid my heart of contempt for 99.9% of the matte lipsticks in the world, it does give me hope for a day when it will.