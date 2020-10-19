lit print goods

Llama Holiday Wrapping Paper

$12.00 $9.60

At Society 6

Now you will finally understand why your grandmother wanted to save the wrapping paper. The oversized, premium-weight sheets will please even the most discerning wrappers. Look, people love getting gifts (that’s a gimme) but what people love even more is a gift wrapped with a thoughtful and eye-catching style. So give the people what they love. Sold in a set of five sheets Each sheet measures 20" x 29" 100lb smooth matte paper PRO TIP: Use long pieces of double stick tape on the inside of the paper for clean wrapping lines and seamless edges. Ooooooh that gift is gonna look so good!