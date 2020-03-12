LA'FESTIN

Lizard Pattern Mini Crossbody

$67.90

Buy Now Review It

Imported 【Material】Leather + Fabric 【Size】L9.1 x W3.7 x H6.7 inch 【Weight】1.36 lb 【Design】crossbody tote handbag design, added the lively bee ornament for style, and exquisite solid lizard pattern, make the purse look so charming 【EXQUISITE LOCK】delicate Turn-Lock Closure, safe and nice like the bee elves 【Capacity】3 card pockets, one zipper pocket inside and a zipper pocket outside for you to classify your essentials 【Note】There might be 0.4-1.2 inches error due to manual measurement, and we offer 30 days Free return service