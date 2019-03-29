Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Jeans
Reformation
Liza High Straight Jean Es
£75.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Reformation
Now also available in sizes 14-24. This is a high rise, stretch jean with a straight leg and finished hem. The Liza is fitted throughout the hip and butt with an easy fitting leg.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
rag & bone
Justine Zipper
$189.99
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Levi's
Mid Rise Skinny Jeans
$45.00
from
Levi's
BUY
DETAILS
The Castings
Thrift Jean
$148.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
DETAILS
Gap
1969 Always Skinny Jeans
$79.95
from
Gap
BUY
More from Reformation
DETAILS
Reformation
Extended Size Alexandra Dress
$128.00
from
Reformation
BUY
DETAILS
Reformation
Daley Top
$38.00
from
Reformation
BUY
DETAILS
Reformation
Parker Davy Ribbed Tee
$58.00
$34.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Reformation
Jade Dress
$148.00
$88.40
from
Reformation
BUY
More from Jeans
DETAILS
Levi's
501 Skinny Jeans
$98.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Vigoss
Rebel High Waist Skinny Jeans
$68.00
$40.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Wrangler
Wrangler Boyfriend Jeans
$118.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Pilcro Mid-rise Slim Boyfriend Jean
$140.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted