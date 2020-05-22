Tanya Taylor

Liza Dress

FINAL SALE Liza is our seasonal update to last year's best selling New Blaire dress, reimagined in vibrant pink and orange silk perfect for Spring event dressing. Featuring a faux-wrap top, Liza has an adjustable tie at the waist for versatility of wear. With a hidden side zipper, Liza is as functional as it is feminine. Liza is shown here in our hand-painted Ikat Floral print. Flutter Sleeve Tiered Skirt with Faux Wrap Detail Side Invisible Zipper Materials & Care 100% Silk Dry Clean Only Fully Lined Fit Details Fits True to Size Size 4 Length: 50.25" Size 4 Waist Tie Length: 51" Size 4 Neck Drop: 8.5" Izzy is 5'9" and wears a size 2