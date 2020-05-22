United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Tanya Taylor
Liza Dress
$795.00$397.50
At Tanya Taylor
FINAL SALE Liza is our seasonal update to last year's best selling New Blaire dress, reimagined in vibrant pink and orange silk perfect for Spring event dressing. Featuring a faux-wrap top, Liza has an adjustable tie at the waist for versatility of wear. With a hidden side zipper, Liza is as functional as it is feminine. Liza is shown here in our hand-painted Ikat Floral print. Flutter Sleeve Tiered Skirt with Faux Wrap Detail Side Invisible Zipper Materials & Care 100% Silk Dry Clean Only Fully Lined Fit Details Fits True to Size Size 4 Length: 50.25" Size 4 Waist Tie Length: 51" Size 4 Neck Drop: 8.5" Izzy is 5'9" and wears a size 2