Tanya Taylor

Liza Dress

$595.00 $297.50

Buy Now Review It

At Tanya Taylor

FINAL SALE Introducing our new long-sleeved Liza dress. A seasonal update to Spring's best-selling dress silhouette, Liza has been reimagined in a cool blue floral print. Featuring a faux-wrap top, a hidden side zipper, and adjustable tie at the waist, Liza is as functional as it is feminine. Pair Liza with boots for a day-to-night, work-to-weekend look. Liza is shown here in our Cutwork Floral print. Product Details: • Midi length dress • Long sleeves with elastic cuffs • Fixed faux wrap • Self- tie belt • Tiered skirt • Hidden side zipper • Fully lined Fit Details: • Wrap silhouette • Fabric is does not have give • Angela is 5'7" and wears a size 2 • Yumi is 5'11" and wears a size 16 Materials & Care: • Self: 100% Silk. Lining: 100% Polyester. • Dry clean only