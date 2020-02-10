Look Human

Liz V Day Card

No amount of sexist senate authority can keep Liz from expressing her love for you and fighting for justice. This funny political design features the text "My Love For You Will Not Be Silenced" with an illustration of Elizabeth Warren. Perfect for a valentine, anniversary gift, best friend gifts, and letting your loved one know you will always persist in loving them! Our 4.25" x 5.5" folded greeting cards are blank on the inside and printed on off-white, matte, heavy-weight cardstock. Our cards come enclosed in brown kraft envelopes and are printed in the USA.