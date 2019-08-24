Rebecca Atwood

Living With Color (hardcover)

Discover inspiration from the most colorful homes in America with this vibrant lookbook and style manual that brings the magic of color into your home--from the author of Living with Pattern Personalizing your color palette may be one of the most important decisions you make in your home. The right combination of hues can set the mood and transform any room from ordinary to magical. Textile designer Rebecca Atwood invites you to take a color journey in this stunning yet practical guide. In Living with Color, you'll tour beautifully designed homes to see some of the most interesting uses of the rainbow and to gather inspiration for your own spaces. You'll train your eye to notice how color lives all around you, from the pink light bouncing off a building you see every day to the exact blue of the ocean on your last getaway. You can even learn how to express yourself through your own custom palette with Rebecca's accessible, illustrated overview of color theory. As you embark on your color hunt and begin to trust your own instincts, Living with Color will embolden you to breathe life into every part of your home.