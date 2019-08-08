Living Proof

Living Proof Full Shampoo 236ml

Powered by Living Proof's patented Healthy Hair Molecule (OFPMA), Living Proof Full Shampoo is a gentle, yet deeply cleansing shampoo that helps to transform fine, flat hair to look, feel and behave like naturally full, thick hair. Key Features and Benefits: - Removing residue for natural fullness and body. - Helping to repel dirt and oil to keep hair cleaner, longer. - Preparing hair for maximum fullness. - Safe and formulated for colour and chemically treated hair. - Ideal for fine, flat hair. Full Shampoo is sulfate-free and silicone-free.