Ferm Living

Living Pond Mirror

Transform your living room a woodland escape – without the twigs and bugs, of course – with this pond mirror from ferm LIVING’s. Typical of the label’s sophisticated design ethos, it brings the natural forms of Scandinavian nature into modern interiors. A smart elevation on a home essential, its curves mimic the gentle flow of water for a calming effect. Mirror Glass MDF Plate & Zinc Trim