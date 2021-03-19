RMS Beauty

Living Luminizer, 4.82g

RMS Beauty's award-winning highlighter is the quickest way to create a dewy, lit-from-within glow without greasiness or glitter. Blended with skin-loving ingredients like organic Coconut Oil and Vitamin E, this creamy formula nourishes as it illuminates. Take cues from fan Gisele Bündchen and dab it on your collarbones and shoulders, too. 'Living Luminizer' is a pale-gold shade that complements all skin tones