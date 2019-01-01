RMS Beauty

Living Luminizer

A cult favorite highlighter with a translucent, dewy finish.What it does: A must-have beauty product and rms beautys biggest seller, this luminizer highlights the skin better than anything else. The ultimate illuminator for creating a sensuous, luminous glow, the Living Luminizer enhances the skin's natural youthfulness without being sticky, greasy, or glittery.What else you need to know:This product is hypoallergenic, gluten-free, cruelty-free, and noncomedogenic.Clean at Sephora When you spot our Clean seal, you can be sure weve checked that this brands product is made without the ingredients you told us youd most like to avoid. Clean at Sephora™ is formulated without: Sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban. All skincare, hair, and makeup brands with the Clean Seal have less than one percent of synthetic fragrances.